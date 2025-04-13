Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

UNP opened at $218.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

