UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of UL Solutions worth $23,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in UL Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

UL Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

