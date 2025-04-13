UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $166.13 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $167.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

