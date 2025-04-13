UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) versus Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Financial Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coliseum Acquisition N/A -16.55% -9.51% UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and UBE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coliseum Acquisition N/A N/A $3.10 million N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

Volatility & Risk

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Coliseum Acquisition.

Coliseum Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBE beats Coliseum Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

