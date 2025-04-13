U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.80. 48,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 26,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.97.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

