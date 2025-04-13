TT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 2.0% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,103,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

OBDC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.