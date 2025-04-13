TT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,758,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

