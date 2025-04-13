TT Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.2% of TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

