TT Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Barclays comprises 1.8% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BCS opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.