TT Capital Management LLC Invests $675,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $567.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $567.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.77, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

