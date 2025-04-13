TT Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 18,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 129,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

