TT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

