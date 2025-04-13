Truist Financial Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $70.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

