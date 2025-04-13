Troy Wichterman Sells 932 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $18,742.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,914.10. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $582,067.42.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Troy Wichterman sold 660 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $16,803.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 159 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $4,219.86.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

