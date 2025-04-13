Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

