Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,391,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,937 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 417,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Up 0.3 %

TRMB opened at $58.22 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

