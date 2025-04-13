Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Veralto were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 775,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 112,373 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $51,986,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $13,141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of VLTO opened at $89.69 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

