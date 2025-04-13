Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $133.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

