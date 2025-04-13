Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after buying an additional 706,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

