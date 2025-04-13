Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,957 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

