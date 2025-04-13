Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 670 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Up 1.2 %

XYL stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

