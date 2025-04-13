Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,310 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $118.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

