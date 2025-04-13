TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of TransUnion worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $72.39 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

