Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 13,712 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

