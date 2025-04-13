Townsquare Capital LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1,571.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,049 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.11 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

