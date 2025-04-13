Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 47,294 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

