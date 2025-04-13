Top Outdoor Stocks To Research – April 12th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, CRH, and RH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to inventory or materials that are stored, displayed, or used in an open-air environment rather than within an enclosed or climate-controlled space. Because they are exposed to weather conditions like sunlight, rain, and temperature fluctuations, they typically require specialized durability or protection measures to prevent deterioration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,491,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 8,827,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,180. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,707. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

NYSE:RH traded down $7.27 on Friday, hitting $164.81. 2,608,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.84.

