TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNFA opened at $0.28 on Friday. TNF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get TNF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TNF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines.

Receive News & Ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.