TME Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

