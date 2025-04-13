TME Financial Inc. Makes New $490,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.56 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.