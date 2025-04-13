TME Financial Inc. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TME Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3309 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

