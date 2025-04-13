TME Financial Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TME Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

