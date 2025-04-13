TME Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.03 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

