Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 8,427,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,487,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

