Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 492 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.66 and a 200-day moving average of $400.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.