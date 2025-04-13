The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after buying an additional 242,675 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

