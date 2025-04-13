The Reject Shop Limited (TRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 20.0% increase from Reject Shop’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Reject Shop Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Reject Shop Company Profile
