The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

