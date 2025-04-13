The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
