The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

