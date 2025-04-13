The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

GLU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 24,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

