The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 95,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 122,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

GAB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

