The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

