The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.69% of Bancorp worth $118,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $43.63 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

