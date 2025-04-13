The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AZEK worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens cut AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

