Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $227.26 and traded as low as $191.95. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $198.35, with a volume of 7,209,839 shares traded.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.10 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 330.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

