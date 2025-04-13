TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 863.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 122,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

