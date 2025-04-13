TCM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,825,000 after buying an additional 1,895,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,573,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $166.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $391.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

