TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 3.9 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

