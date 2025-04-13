TCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,368,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

