Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average is $180.09. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.